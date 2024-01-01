Tribal Football
Arsenal defender Timber admits mixed emotions after Man City draw
Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber was left frustrated after their 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

The Gunners played the entire second-half with ten men after Leandro Trossard's dismissal, defending a 2-1 lead, but eventually conceded on 98 minutes on John Stones.

"It felt like two hours of defending!" said Timber, "It was hard but it was all worth it if we would've won it. Even with this draw we can be proud of ourselves.

“We’re gutted, disappointed, but also proud of the team because we gave everything we could. I think there's one moment, and they score, which is really sad for us, but I think we can look back on a good game from us.

“We feel like we could win this game. That moment with the referee in the first half changed the whole game so, but those are sometimes things you don't have in hand. What we had in hand, we gave everything. In the second half, we did everything we could, we left it all out there, and it wasn't enough. Hopefully next time it will.”

