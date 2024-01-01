Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal defender Gabriel fires fresh message at Haaland and Man City
Man Utd surprised by Rashford comments after not starting against Palace
Southampton boss Martin: Ramsdale? It makes me sick
Valencia coach Baraja says Mir 'could' face Osasuna; talks up Guerra progress

Man City boss Guardiola will keep playing kids after Cup victory over Watford

Man City boss Guardiola will keep playing kids after Cup victory over Watford
Man City boss Guardiola will keep playing kids after Cup victory over WatfordAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he'll keep playing the kids in the Carabao Cup after Tuesday's win against Watford.

City won 2-1 via goals from Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes. Thomas Ince struck late for Watford.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Guardiola said afterwards: “The next round, I announce you, I play the second team.

"We are not going to waste energy, for sure.

"The schedule is the schedule, we cannot handle it anyway.

"Today for (James) McAtee, Matheus (Nunes), Jack (Grealish), Phil (Foden), who didn't play, the young lad, 16 years old, it's perfect. 

“That's why it's a good competition, otherwise we wouldn’t win four in a row.

“We play to go through. We never throw a competition. Never. But we played 50 hours ago. I’m not going to  risk with the Premier League and the Champions League in this competition.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CityWatfordChampionship
Related Articles
Haaland set to miss Man City Cup tie
De Bruyne set to miss Newcastle game after thigh problem emerges
Silva says "the schedule is completely crazy" after packed Man City calendar revealed