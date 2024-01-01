Man City boss Guardiola will keep playing kids after Cup victory over Watford

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he'll keep playing the kids in the Carabao Cup after Tuesday's win against Watford.

City won 2-1 via goals from Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes. Thomas Ince struck late for Watford.

Guardiola said afterwards: “The next round, I announce you, I play the second team.

"We are not going to waste energy, for sure.

"The schedule is the schedule, we cannot handle it anyway.

"Today for (James) McAtee, Matheus (Nunes), Jack (Grealish), Phil (Foden), who didn't play, the young lad, 16 years old, it's perfect.

“That's why it's a good competition, otherwise we wouldn’t win four in a row.

“We play to go through. We never throw a competition. Never. But we played 50 hours ago. I’m not going to risk with the Premier League and the Champions League in this competition.”