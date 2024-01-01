Silva says "the schedule is completely crazy" after packed calendar revealed

Silva says "the schedule is completely crazy" after packed Man City calendar revealed

Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva is furious about the packed schedule list that leaves the club facing two games in three days.

City already had three games in eight days when they return from international duty including a clash against Inter Milan followed by a potential title deciding game against Arsenal.

The Citizens must now face Watford in the Carabao Cup 49 hours after they walk off the pitch against the Gunners and then meet Newcastle at lunchtime the following Saturday which does not leave any time for the squad to rest.

Silva was asked about the crammed calendar and he made it clear that he was not impressed by the schedule that could cause unneeded injuries to the squad.

"I think there are two completely different issues here," he said. "When the players complain, people say that players can't complain about the life they have. And they're right because we're fulfilling a dream and we do what we do.

"On the other hand, the schedule is completely crazy. We've just received the news that we only have one day off for the English League Cup game.

"We play Arsenal, we rest for a day and then we have the game against Watford. And if we don't get knocked out of any other competition, we'll play every three days for months. It's been absolutely absurd.

"In the Champions League, if you don't qualify for the round of 16 you still have to play two more games. It's true that the squads are bigger, but I'm not going to say that it's easy.

"It hasn't been easy. I spend very little time with my family and friends. The amount of games we're subjected to is absolutely absurd."