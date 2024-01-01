Haaland set to miss Man City Cup tie

Norway forward Erling Haaland appears to have earned a little rest this week.

The striker will miss Manchester City's Carabao Cup match against Watford in midweek.

Haaland was involved in their intense 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Haaland’s uncle, Ivar Eggja, the best man at his father’s wedding, passed away recently.

He will be given the week off and should be back in time for their next Premier League game at the weekend.

Haaland will be available for the trip to Newcastle United when the top flight resumes.