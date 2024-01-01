De Bruyne set to miss Newcastle game after thigh problem emerges

Manchester City's trip to Newcastle this coming weekend may have to happen without Kevin De Bruyne.
The Belgian midfielder missed the game at the weekend against Arsenal, which ended in a 2-2 draw.
Manager Pep Guardiola is being cautious with his veteran creative star, especially given anchorman Rodri could be out for the season with a knee injury.
Per Manchester Evening News, City will take their time with De Bruyne this week.
He will be assessed to see if he has recovered from a thigh problem before he comes back into training.
The injury is not serious, but he will not play on Tuesday in the League Cup against Watford.