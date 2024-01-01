Maresca confident of positive Chelsea start; lack of experience no concern

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is confident they can make a successful start to the season.

Maresca insists he and his staff can make an instant impact after arriving from promoted Leicester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told football.london: "For sure, I don’t have any doubt that we can have an impact.

"Now, it's always the same question. It's a matter of time, you know.

"But even at Leicester, at the beginning, it's a completely different idea, a different concept. So at the beginning they see everything new, but then when you take it, it's fantastic because they join. It was the same as Leicester. Probably Leicester was a bit different because the average age was higher.

"Probably you could think that you could struggle a little bit more because with all the senior players, they see football in one way for many years, they struggle to see a different way. But they were top. For instance, Jamie Vardy. Everyone was running in behind, counter-attacking. And he loves the idea, he was dropping to play, sometimes he was missing the ball, but no matter, keep it going. Here, we hope to do the same thing, also because we have many talents. Hopefully we can do it soon."

On the youth of Chelsea's squad, he continued: "I'm not worried.

"I'm not worried. If they're a good player, the age doesn't matter. For sure, experience is a plus. It's something extra. But also I'm sure that with time, even if you are 22, 23, you can be an experienced player."