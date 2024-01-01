Celtic boss Rodgers: I was surprised Chelsea axed Pochettino

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says Enzo Maresca must know working with Chelsea is very different from Leicester City.

Rodgers was a youth coach at Chelsea before eventually leading Leicester.

"I was surprised that Mauricio Pochettino went, since you could see by the end what he was trying to do and the players were buying into it," Rodgers said.

"I was disappointed for him that he couldn’t continue with his work. Enzo has come in having done very, very well at Leicester, but Chelsea is a totally different challenge. The expectation around Chelsea, to be one of the most successful clubs in the world, will always be there.

"They have got some fantastic players and I am sure Enzo will do a really good job there.

"Trying to convince the players how you want to play is always the challenge. That’s the first task."