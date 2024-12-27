Man City boss Guardiola: We definitely need to add players

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits they have to dip into the transfer market.

The Citizens are enduring a miserable run of form that has seen them win one in nine Premier League matches.

Before a 1-1 draw with Everton on Boxing Day, Guardiola stressed the need for winter moves.

"If we can we have to add players, definitely," he told Amazon Prime Video.

"We struggle especially at the back, in the middle. I don't know if it's going to happen. 

“I think we have to but I don't know if it's going to happen. The transfer window in winter is not easy."

