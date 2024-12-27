Agent of Barcelona ace Olmo in England as Prem clubs wait to pounce

Barcelona star Dani Olmo's agent is in England amid rumors about his client’s future.

The talented playmaker may have some issues at the Catalan giants, as they are unsure if they can register him for the second half of the season.

He was temporarily registered until the end of the year, but not permanently.

Per The Mail, leading Premier League sides are now set to bid for him in January.

The likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, and Arsenal are all interested.

Olmo’s priority has been to stay with Barcelona, but he knows he may not have a choice.