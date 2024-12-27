Tribal Football
Man City prepared to shift out Bernardo

Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is set to be one of the players moved on in the summer.

The Citizens are set for a big refresh in the off-season as they look to get back to the top.Per The Mail, the Portuguese pass master is seen as a sellable asset to raise funds.

The 30-year-old will have a year left on his contract, and City do not want to lose him as a free agent.

He will be sold to make room for new signings, with manager Pep Guardiola keen on a refresh.

City will target midfielders with youth, energy and dynamism, considering the overall age of their squad.

