Man City prepared to shift out Bernardo

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is set to be one of the players moved on in the summer.

The Citizens are set for a big refresh in the off-season as they look to get back to the top.Per The Mail, the Portuguese pass master is seen as a sellable asset to raise funds.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 30-year-old will have a year left on his contract, and City do not want to lose him as a free agent.

He will be sold to make room for new signings, with manager Pep Guardiola keen on a refresh.

City will target midfielders with youth, energy and dynamism, considering the overall age of their squad.