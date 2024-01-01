Guardiola delighted as Man City defeat Chelsea in final US tour game

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was delighted to close out their US preseason tour with victory over Chelsea.

Erling Haaland hit a hat-trick as City won 4-2 in Ohio.

“To play teams like Celtic, Milan and Barcelona and now Chelsea is very good because they challenge you,” Guardiola said afterwards.

“Every game was much better than the previous one. We played quite similar versus Barcelona, but the feelings were really good.

“Of course Kalvin (Phillips) grew, and Erling grew and Jack (Grealish) had two incredible games.

“Rico (Lewis) has been unbelievable and Oscar (Bobb) both unbelievable. Today (James) McAtee made his potential as a football player, Nico O’Reilly the same played at a high level and they’re young. We’re happy because all the young players made some minutes with us.

“It was really good in terms of our Club for the brand, to see how many shirts are here, it’s amazing. I remember the first time and second season there were few in a blue shirt but now a lot.

“We want to win the games of course but if we lost or won nothing changes. Now the real preparation is the season starting in seven days, simple as that.”

Guardiola also joked: “I want to give advice for the promoters. We lost 4-3 v Celtic, seven goals, 2-2 v Barca, 3-2 v Milan, six goals here, every game we scored good goals.

“If they hire us for next season people will be happy because we score and concede a lot!

“The people enjoyed it, the stadium is really nice, to see it full and lots from Chelsea as well.

“Every is healthy, safe, we showed good spirit very tough opponents which is really good.”