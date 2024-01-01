Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Ten Hag says young defender could follow the path of Mainoo
Man Utd medical "booked" for Bayern Munich fullback Mazraoui
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Slot admits mixed emotions after Liverpool thump Man Utd in South Carolina

Guardiola happy with Man City kids for US tour

Guardiola happy with Man City kids for US tour
Guardiola happy with Man City kids for US tour
Guardiola happy with Man City kids for US tourProfimedia
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is delighted with the form of his young players during their US tour.

The likes of Nico O’Reilly, Callum Doyle, Tomas Galvez, Mahamadou Susoho all shone while on Stateside.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After victory over Chelsea in Ohio, Guardiola said: “We have two or three (Academy players ready for senior football).

“The other ones are not prepared to be with us, some of them will be in the second team, some of them will be loaned. I would say they are not still prepared, but we saw them.

“The experience, they played against the Chelsea team or Barcelona, it’s an unbelievable experience for them.

“I’m pretty sure they came out from here being better players and this is the reason why.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CityChelsea
Related Articles
Haaland pleased with hat-trick in Man City win
Guardiola delighted as Man City defeat Chelsea in final US tour game
Chelsea boss Maresca: We must learn from Man City defeat