Guardiola happy with Man City kids for US tour

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is delighted with the form of his young players during their US tour.

The likes of Nico O’Reilly, Callum Doyle, Tomas Galvez, Mahamadou Susoho all shone while on Stateside.

After victory over Chelsea in Ohio, Guardiola said: “We have two or three (Academy players ready for senior football).

“The other ones are not prepared to be with us, some of them will be in the second team, some of them will be loaned. I would say they are not still prepared, but we saw them.

“The experience, they played against the Chelsea team or Barcelona, it’s an unbelievable experience for them.

“I’m pretty sure they came out from here being better players and this is the reason why.”