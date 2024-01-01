Tribal Football
Man City boss Guardiola: Maresca and Chelsea will be good together
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists Enzo Maresca's Chelsea will be stronger when the season gets underway.

City outclassed Chelsea 4-2 in Ohio in Saturday's preseason friendly.

But Guardiola argued afterwards: "I want to say something. It’s happened due to the pitch conditions. In normal conditions, that would not happen. At Stamford Bridge, that would not happen. That’s for sure.

"Secondly, I saw what Enzo wants to do and I like it. I don’t make a compliment because he's my friend and helped me for the year of the treble. But I saw today many things that I know he is going to do. If you expect after two weeks, not training properly, that they are going to win the Champions League? No. I’m a big fan of him and I know he'll do well.

"It will be more difficult for us to get a result at Stamford Bridge. Always it is difficult there. He did it at Leicester magnificently and he will do it here with an unbelievable squad. It will be a good season for him."

