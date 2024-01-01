Tribal Football
Most Read
Dyche admits Everton could be forced into Branthwaite sale
In Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United have signed a striker like no other
Ugarte AND Chilwell? Why signing Chelsea's discarded left-back makes sense for Man Utd
Sterling camp releases statement after Chelsea AXE today

Man City boss Guardiola upbeat on Savinho on debut - and injury setback

Man City boss Guardiola upbeat on Savinho on debut - and injury setback
Man City boss Guardiola upbeat on Savinho on debut -- and injury setback
Man City boss Guardiola upbeat on Savinho on debut -- and injury setbackAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Savinho's injury isn't serious.

The summer arrival was forced off on debut during victory at Chelsea last night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Savinho was bright before being substituted at halftime by Guardiola, who said afterwards:  "Some distributing in the knee. He said he knows perfectly why, had it in the past.

"He has to solve it and it’s a question of a lack of preparation, a lack of training sessions. Apparently it’s not a big, big problem. Will be ready for hopefully next Saturday."

On Savinho's performance, he added: "We expect always the best. Today, the first game is a coin toss. How is the team, how does he feel? I don’t know. The first game… 80% of of the games in pre-season was academy players.

"But the first impact has been really good. It’s not always about how you perform in the first game in England, at Stamford Bridge. Performing that well, sends me a message that he is mature and has a good personality to become a top, top player. That is incredible news for us."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGuardiola PepManchester CityChelsea
Related Articles
REVEALED: Kovacic Man City goal sent Boehly home
Ex-Chelsea striker Sturridge defends axed Sterling after statement
Man City boss Guardiola: Maresca and Chelsea will be good together