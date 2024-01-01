Man City boss Guardiola upbeat on Savinho on debut - and injury setback

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Savinho's injury isn't serious.

The summer arrival was forced off on debut during victory at Chelsea last night.

Savinho was bright before being substituted at halftime by Guardiola, who said afterwards: "Some distributing in the knee. He said he knows perfectly why, had it in the past.

"He has to solve it and it’s a question of a lack of preparation, a lack of training sessions. Apparently it’s not a big, big problem. Will be ready for hopefully next Saturday."

On Savinho's performance, he added: "We expect always the best. Today, the first game is a coin toss. How is the team, how does he feel? I don’t know. The first game… 80% of of the games in pre-season was academy players.

"But the first impact has been really good. It’s not always about how you perform in the first game in England, at Stamford Bridge. Performing that well, sends me a message that he is mature and has a good personality to become a top, top player. That is incredible news for us."