Man City boss Guardiola upbeat on De Bruyne penning new deal

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to see Kevin de Bruyne follow Erling Haaland in signing a new a contract.

De Bruyne comes off contract at the end of the season.

Asked if he could pen a new deal like Haaland, Guardiola said: “Of course it can happen. I’m pretty sure that when Kevin arrived, if we offered him 10 years, maybe he wouldn’t have accepted.

“Of course it could happen.”

Asked if he can see De Bruyne retunring to his best, the manager added: “Absolutely. Every three or four days for Kevin and for all the players, it is so demanding the position that we are in and the problems that we have.

“After one, two or three years take time for consistency. Need results in both competitions - we will see.

“Absolutely. He knows that and he feels that. He was struggling a lot for five years without much stopping.

“No player that age who cannot play games without niggles, some injuries are more difficult to handle than the others.

“Kevin has an incredible worth ethic. I saw him working to come back and be the best. He has unique special qualities in the world.”