De Bruyne declares Man City "my home"

Kevin de Bruyne has declared Manchester City as "my home".

The Belgium veteran's deal is running down this season.

After victory over West Ham, De Bruyne said: "Have I ever thought about playing 400 games for one club?

"No, not really. I think about how many players have played in this team, at this level, it seems to show that I have been able to do well. And it's really very nice, there's nothing else to say.

"I've been here for almost 10 years, it's my home, everyone knows it and I hope to do good things this year."

He added, "We're trying. Obviously this season is difficult for many different reasons, but we hope to do better, I personally hope to find my best condition. Starting to feel better is the best thing I can do."