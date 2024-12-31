De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise

Manchester City veteran Kevin de Bruyne admits there's been no approach from the club about new contract talks.

De Bruyne's current deal is due to expire in June.

"No, there is nothing going on yet," he replied, according to Het Nieuwsblad, when asked for an update on his contract status after victory over Leicester City.

As such, De Bruyne can commit to a pre-contract with any foreign club from January 1 this week.

The 33-year-old Belgian has played 399 games for City.