Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd to bid for former Chelsea defender
Ex-Real Madrid scout: Florentino will sell Vinicius Junior to SPL
Man City's Ederson to leave at the end of the season
Man Utd defender Martinez says he sees fire in Amorim's eyes ahead of Newcastle clash

De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise

Paul Vegas
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surpriseAction Plus
Manchester City veteran Kevin de Bruyne admits there's been no approach from the club about new contract talks.

De Bruyne's current deal is due to expire in June.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"No, there is nothing going on yet," he replied, according to Het Nieuwsblad, when asked for an update on his contract status after victory over Leicester City.

As such, De Bruyne can commit to a pre-contract with any foreign club from January 1 this week.

The 33-year-old Belgian has played 399 games for City.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDe Bruyne KevinManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Fenerbahce making Bosman move for Man City attacker De Bruyne
Fenerbahce launching January bid for Man City veteran De Bruyne
De Bruyne: I can still make difference at Man City