Man City veteran De Bruyne: I don't care

Manchester City ace Kevin de Bruyne says new contract talks can wait.

De Bruyne's current deal is running down this season.

After victory over West Ham, the veteran was asked about his contract situation and replied: “I don't care.

“I am just trying to get back to my level. I feel like every week I'm getting better. Fitness wise I'm getting better and able to run 90 minutes now.

“It's been an uncomfortable couple of months with the injury but I am getting better, performing better and better so that's it.”

