Man City boss Guardiola tightlipped on Khusanov deal

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is coy over the imminent arrival of Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

The Uzbekistan international is due to sign with City this week.

Ahead of tonight's clash at Brentford, Guardiola said: "The club hasn't announced anything, I don't know.

"Other signings? I don't know... what I expect is the team we started with at the beginning of the season. Rodri is impossible, but I want the others (several injured players) back. If that had happened, I wouldn't have gone to the transfer market this season. Absolutely not.

"We wouldn't be in the position we are in, but we've had difficulties all season. It's not just Rodri, we have a lot of problems in defence. That's the reason why the club is thinking we could make this transfer."

