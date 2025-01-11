Tribal Football
Man City and Lens AGREE Khusanov terms

Manchester City are closing a deal for Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

Having reached personal terms earlier this week, it's emerged a fee has now been settled between the two clubs.

BBC Sport says City have had a €40m offer accepted by Lens for Khusanov. The agreement includes performance-related bonuses.

A medical is now being organised for the Uzbekistan international at City.

Lens paid €100,000 for Khusanov from Belarusian club Energetik-BGU 18 months ago.

Khusanov will become the first Uzbek to play in the Premier League.

