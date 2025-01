Manchester City have scheduled a medical for Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

Khusanov is set to join City inside the next 48 hours, reports transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

City have already reached an agreement with both the 20-year-old and his French club.

A transfer fee of €50m has been settled between the two clubs.

Khusanov could be in Manchester today for the first part of his City medical.