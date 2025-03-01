Man City boss Guardiola tells Gundogan, Bernardo: You must stay

Tribal Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has told veteran pair Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva: You're staying!

Guardiola insists he is counting on the pair for next season.

He said: "There are players here who are over 30 that will be part of the future of this club – except Kevin (De Bruyne), where he and the club will decide. The others have contracts and next season I expect them to be here. They are going to help us? Yes or yes!

"Next season there will be a lot of games and this lot of games you cannot do it just with new ones, or the old ones – you have to be all together! I count on Gundo, I count on Bernie, I count on all the players who have a Man City contract – they are there! No doubts about that. And they will be really important at the end of this season, and next season."

The Catalan also said, "I cannot figure out my period here without Gundogan, Bernardo, Kevin.

"I’m more grateful than you could ever imagine. The success we've had as a manager impossible without these players.

"The legacy we are going to leave behind for the next ones - the players, sporting directors, CEO's – from the last decade or two, it happens because of these type of players. Not just those three, others too like John (Stones), players who are not here anymore. The reality is today, tomorrow, next days, we try to win games and I take decisions. It’s never ever about them.”

