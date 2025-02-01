Man City boss Guardiola sends transfer message to McAtee

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has told James McAtee he's a required player.

The midfielder has been linked with a move away before Monday night's transfer deadline.

But Guardiola insists: “I don’t think so (whether there will be any offers for McAtee)… We don’t have enough players. We have a World Cup at the end of the season. We have a lot of games,” said Guardiola.

“I think he can play more minutes, and for minutes they have to continue to fight and I’m really pleased of Macca. But, at the same time, maybe there arrives an offer for the club that they say, ‘Listen, we have to sell him!’

“My opinion of Macca, I said to the club, is really clear. But always it’s the club, and the club has to take resources and sell players, and it depends on what happens.”

Guardiola also said: “Of course I understand his frustration. Absolutely. I understand, I was a football player, and have incredible empathy to feel what he can feel. But the same happens for other players.

“And they have to be ready, and their best, and we don’t want anyone unsatisfied, you know my opinion on that. But in the middle of the season, with the problems that we had, I have the feeling that we need him! I need him, it’s simple!”