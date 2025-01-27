Tribal Football
Bayer Leverkusen launch opening bid for Man City whiz McAtee

Paul Vegas
Bayer Leverkusen have made a move for Manchester City attacking midfielder James McAtee.

Bayer have sought to open talks with City about a deal for the youngster.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Bayer Leverkusen have approached Man City to sign James McAtee

"Loan + option offered to City; Xabi Alonso, huge fan as he’s 1st choice to replace injured Terrier.

"Man City and Pep Guardiola are reluctant to let him go as feel he can become a regular starter."

McAtee has scored five goals in 14 competitive matches this season, four of which have come from the start.

