De Bruyne to make decision on his Man City future as he comes to the end of his contract

Manchester City will let Kevin De Bruyne decide his future as he enters the final five months of his contract.

De Bruyne, City's most trophy-winning player, had significant interest from Saudi Arabia last season.

Having played 23 times this season, the Belgian is open to extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne, who negotiated his own £385,000-a-week contract in 2021, is settled in the North West.

MLS clubs, including San Diego, are monitoring his situation, but the 33-year-old is not rushing into a move.

While formal extension talks are yet to occur, City is content to give De Bruyne time to make his decision, per The Mail.