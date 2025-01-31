Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

De Bruyne to make decision on his Man City future

Ansser Sadiq
De Bruyne to make decision on his Man City future as he comes to the end of his contract
De Bruyne to make decision on his Man City future as he comes to the end of his contractAction Plus
Manchester City will let Kevin De Bruyne decide his future as he enters the final five months of his contract. 

De Bruyne, City's most trophy-winning player, had significant interest from Saudi Arabia last season. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Having played 23 times this season, the Belgian is open to extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium. 

De Bruyne, who negotiated his own £385,000-a-week contract in 2021, is settled in the North West. 

MLS clubs, including San Diego, are monitoring his situation, but the 33-year-old is not rushing into a move. 

While formal extension talks are yet to occur, City is content to give De Bruyne time to make his decision, per The Mail.

Mentions
MLSDe Bruyne KevinManchester CitySan Diego FCPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Man City sign McFarlane from sister club New York City FC
Man City boss Guardiola upbeat on De Bruyne penning new deal
De Bruyne declares Man City "my home"