Man City boss Guardiola: Rodri out for long time
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has promised he will find a way to keep his team winning.

The Citizens have to ensure they do not allow a season ending injury for Rodri to derail their whole campaign.

The Spanish midfielder has been vital for Guardiola over the past few seasons as a shield for the back four and a progressive passer.

“Still we don’t have the definite,” Guardiola told reporters.

“Will be out for a long time, a while. But there are some opinions that it may be less than we expect.

“Right now I can’t tell you. We’re waiting on the last phone calls from the doctors. What he has and what type of surgery he has to get.

“I expect tomorrow. Tonight, tomorrow we will know it. The Club will inform.

“He’s feeling okay, strong. He’s just waiting.”

