Bournemouth boss Iraola says fans should listen to Rodri and Guardiola on players strike

Iraola says fans should listen to Rodri and Guardiola on players strike

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola believes those in charge of the football schedule need to make changes.

The Spaniard has defended claims by players that they are being asked to play too many games.

Advertisement Advertisement

Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who spoke about the issue recently, has suffered an ACL injury and will miss the rest of the term.

“I think we have to hear the players, especially the top, top level players, the ones who play every week in Europe, the ones who go with the national team every time,” Iraola said, per Daily Echo.

“At the end of the season they will play, I don't know what tournament, and basically they have no holidays and I think this is what they are trying to say.

“’I don't need a lot, but give me three weeks of holidays without nothing, without no training, just 20 days’, I think it's what they are trying to say.

“Probably everyone says, oh, they earn a lot of money so they don't deserve to complain.

“But I think it will affect the game also because imagine next season if they don't have holidays.

“Pep will say to Rodri, okay, you don't play the first two, three games of the Premier League because you haven't had holidays.

“So, we need to give you two, three weeks for you. So, you're not going to play.

“And then he's not going to play, people are going to complain now why is not Rodri playing the Premier League games, and it's going to be something like this.

“There is a moment where it's normal they earn a lot of money; they have to play a lot of games. But I think they are asking for: Give us, I don't know, three weeks where we can go somewhere or forget about this.

“I don't think it's so big of a deal. I don't think there is going to be, I hope there is no strike.

“But I think we should listen to them.”