Man City boss Guardiola opens door to South America move

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola won't rule out coaching in South America.

Guardiola is now entering his tenth season as City manager and admits working in South America is something of interest.

"Why not?" said Guardiola according to The Athletic.

"There are many good things in football history and many of those things come from South America. Especially Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay. Yes, I would say all the countries.

"The biggest players come from there, and most of them come to Europe because the opportunities are financially better."

Guardiola added, "I love when you join this tournament and play against South American teams. How they challenge how they compete. I admire how they defend.

"Boca Juniors, wow. You know, there are different styles and different ways (to approach it). It's really, really good."