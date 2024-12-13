Man City boss Guardiola responds to health concerns

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he's okay after admitting the team's crisis is affecting his health.

Guardiola made the admission when speaking to Italian media.

But he insisted on Friday: "I'm fine.

"In our jobs we always want to do our best or the best as possible. When that doesn't happen you are more uncomfortable than when the situation is going well, always that happened.

"In good moments I am happier but when I get to the next game I am still concerned about what I have to do. There is no human being that makes an activity and it doesn't matter how they do."

