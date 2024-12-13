Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system
James and Rayo Vallecano ready to rattle Real Madrid
Valencia coach Baraja: Valladolid clash important test on personal level; board are with me
Real Madrid to bid for two Man Utd defenders in shock January move

Man City boss Guardiola responds to health concerns

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola responds to health concerns
Man City boss Guardiola responds to health concernsAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he's okay after admitting the team's crisis is affecting his health.

Guardiola made the admission when speaking to Italian media.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he insisted on Friday:  "I'm fine.

"In our jobs we always want to do our best or the best as possible. When that doesn't happen you are more uncomfortable than when the situation is going well, always that happened.

"In good moments I am happier but when I get to the next game I am still concerned about what I have to do. There is no human being that makes an activity and it doesn't matter how they do."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CityGuardiola Pep
Related Articles
Guardiola on Man City's dismal form: We have to shoot more, we have to defend better
Guardiola on Man Utd's success under Amorim: I think they are in a better place than us
Di Canio: Man City clearly wrong selling Alvarez