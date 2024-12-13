Guardiola on Man City's dismal form: We have to shoot more, we have to defend better

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola took the gloves off as he spoke about his team’s struggles.

The Citizens are set to take on city rivals Manchester United amid a run of one win in ten games.

With United enduring their own struggles, as they sit in 13th spot in the league, Guardiola spoke about his flailing champions.

Guardiola said: "What I feel right now is like I felt in the last three weeks, one month, in every press conference.

“I’m really pleased of the way we played, and I have a certain authority from my career and the titles we won that I know definitely when we are playing good or not good.

"We have to shoot more, yeah, we have to defend better, yeah, we have to avoid mistakes, yeah, in both sides, yeah. But the game is there."

On whether he can do more to stop the rot, Guardiola replied: "Do you do your best when you write the article in this press conference? Yeah, I'm pretty sure of that.

"I don't know how many people read what you write. But you want to do your best, I want to do my best."