Guardiola on Man Utd's success under Amorim: I think they are in a better place than us

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he thinks Manchester United are in a better place at the moment under manager Ruben Amorim.

Ahead of the Manchester derby this Sunday, Guardiola had nothing but praise for the Portuguese head coach and believes he is the right man for the job as United tries and revive what has been a disappointing start to the season under former manager Erik ten Hag.

Advertisement Advertisement

"He will do a good job at Man United, for sure,” He said. “His influence is already there. All the patterns, they start to do it. How good the movements everyone does it and the runners, the pace."

City have won just one of their last 10 games in all competitions and now Guardiola faces Amorim for the second time this season with the last encounter ending 4-1 to Sporting Lisbon not too long ago.

The four-time Premier League champions are already eight points behind leaders Liverpool and will be desperate to grab 3 points against a United side who have looked inconsistent under Amorim so far.

Guardiola went on to discuss United’s 2-1 win against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League.

"The great teams can respond at any moment and I think they are in a better place than us in the type of understanding the game, the way they play, the confidence they have. Even in these kind of moments, we have a lot to focus on our team. So our focus is total of course, we will have a strategy: try to win the game with the strategy like it should be. But we are focused just on our team."