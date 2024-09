Man City boss Guardiola: Lopetegui just needs time at West Ham

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists Julen Lopetegui will get it right at West Ham.

City came away from West Ham on Saturday night with a 3-1 win.

Guardiola said of his counterpart afterwards: "He's a close friend and one of the most amazing managers I've met.

"All of the managers in their first season started well but we didn't win anything. It is a question of time and he will do it.

"We've had a friendship for many years and I wish him all the best."