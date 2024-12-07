Man City boss Guardiola: Jose, it was a joke - you clearly want us in the Conference!

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has accused Jose Mourinho of wanting the club relegated.

A light-hearted joke about their Premier League titles record has turned into a nasty rift between Guardiola and Fenerbahce coach Mourinho.

After being accused by Mourinho of winning titles while "fighting 150 cases", Guardiola responded on Friday: "I was joking but he’s another one in the huge list who want the team in League One or the Conference.

"I would say to Jose the same: we are innocent until proven guilty.

"Both with our teams, him with Chelsea and me with Man City, we can sit at the table with Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, right? For the many, many titles we won.

"If I have offended him I’m so sorry, but it was a joke. The fact is he has three and I have six. This is a fact.

"Another one in this country and more around the world that want us at the bottom. It’s OK, it’s fine. I’ve said many times, wait for the sentence. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty."