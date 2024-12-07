Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid make new loan decision for Endrick
Ronaldo on Chelsea's new signing: He's like Yamal; he will soon be a big star in football
Vieira wary facing Torino despite bright Genoa start
Celta Vigo coach Giraldez eager to take Copa form into Mallorca clash

Man City boss Guardiola: Jose, it was a joke - you clearly want us in the Conference!

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola: Jose, it was a joke - you clearly want us in the Conference!
Man City boss Guardiola: Jose, it was a joke - you clearly want us in the Conference!Action Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has accused Jose Mourinho of wanting the club relegated.

A light-hearted joke about their Premier League titles record has turned into a nasty rift between Guardiola and Fenerbahce coach Mourinho.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After being accused by Mourinho of winning titles while "fighting 150 cases", Guardiola responded on Friday: "I was joking but he’s another one in the huge list who want the team in League One or the Conference.

"I would say to Jose the same: we are innocent until proven guilty. 

"I was joking but he’s another one in the huge list who want the team in League One or the Conference.

"Both with our teams, him with Chelsea and me with Man City, we can sit at the table with Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, right? For the many, many titles we won.

"If I have offended him I’m so sorry, but it was a joke. The fact is he has three and I have six. This is a fact.

"Another one in this country and more around the world that want us at the bottom. It’s OK, it’s fine. I’ve said many times, wait for the sentence. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGuardiola PepManchester CityFenerbahceMourinho JoseSuper Lig
Related Articles
WATCH: Furious Man City boss Guardiola held back from confronting fan
Fenerbahce coach Mourinho has pop at Pep over Prem titles: I won my three fairly!
Guardiola urged to stick with Grealish in new Man City role