Man City boss Guardiola: Inter Milan deserve credit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken of his delight at how they have started this season.

The Citizens are flawless in the Premier League so far, but did draw 0-0 in the Champions League group stages against Inter Milan.

While they had late chances to win the game, Guardiola was happy enough with a point against an elite team.

“Maybe but it is what it is,” he stated post-game.

“We don’t control the schedule. We have to play the Champions League draw and now Arsenal are there (Premier League game at the weekend).

“Players behave really well so far this season.

“In Premier League and today we play to win. We made a good performance.

“I would love to win and create more chances but I give credit to opponents.

“The opponents are an exceptional team.

“We run and we fight to be close to the win.”