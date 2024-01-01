Tribal Football
Most Read
Merino closer to Arsenal debut
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Xhaka: I'm happy I got out of Arsenal
Man Utd management make Mainoo burnout call
Atalanta coach Gasperini: Arsenal and Arteta have my respect; De Rossi decision a shock

Man City boss Guardiola: Inter Milan deserve credit

Man City boss Guardiola: Inter Milan deserve credit
Man City boss Guardiola: Inter Milan deserve creditAction Plus
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken of his delight at how they have started this season.

The Citizens are flawless in the Premier League so far, but did draw 0-0 in the Champions League group stages against Inter Milan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While they had late chances to win the game, Guardiola was happy enough with a point against an elite team.

“Maybe but it is what it is,” he stated post-game.

“We don’t control the schedule. We have to play the Champions League draw and now Arsenal are there (Premier League game at the weekend).

“Players behave really well so far this season.

“In Premier League and today we play to win. We made a good performance.

“I would love to win and create more chances but I give credit to opponents.

“The opponents are an exceptional team.

“We run and we fight to be close to the win.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueChampions LeagueManchester CityInterSerie A
Related Articles
Guardiola admits Inter Milan will be a huge challenge for Man City
Barella: Inter Milan showed right attitude for Man City draw
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi satisfied after Man City draw