Man City boss Guardiola insists they'll recover from Sporting CP hammering: I love it

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola responded to his team’s battering in the Champions League.

The Citizens were beaten 4-1 by Sporting CP in Lisbon in the group stages on Tuesday.

The result is City’s third loss in a row in all competitions, which has stunned the four times in a row Premier League champions.

“It is a tough challenge, but I am here. It will be a tough season - we knew that from the start. But this is what it is. I like it, I love it, I want to face it and lift my players and try it,” Guardiola stated post-game.

“Life is like this. Maybe in the past six Premier Leagues in seven years and four in a row is an exception. Sometimes you lose.

“Today we were really good - Bournemouth, no, they deserve it. We played really bad against Bournemouth and played really good today.

“I know how we behave today, how good we were, and how a young central defender (Jahmai Simpson-Pusey), what an exceptional game he played.

“When you lose 4-1 what can I say? My team I like it, we were close to making it 0-3.

“The stadium was calm but in one action we lose simple things with quality players and things that normally don’t happen. When you are so close to going 0-2 and then 1-3, it’s difficult for the players, I understand it.

“I have to try and find an explanation. Sometimes it is just football.

“We have to accept it. Life is that, sport is that. Everyone has to be better and better and better and we will find it

“We are alive in all competitions, and we will continue.

“We are coming back to Manchester to prepare the game against Brighton. I am not giving up. Maybe people are waiting but I am not giving up.”