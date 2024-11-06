Man City ace Bernardo urges calm after Sporting CP hammering: We're still in good position

Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva has reiterated their determination to put things right.

The Citizens are enduring their worst period in several years under manager Pep Guardiola.

City have now lost three games in a row in all competitions, going down in Carabao Cup, Premier League, and Champions League contests.

After a 4-1 loss to Sporting CP, Silva stated: “The good thing is that even though we lost these three games, we’re still in good positions, especially in the Premier League.

“In the Champions League we haven’t lost anything. Even after losing three games we’re still in the main competitions and fighting for everything.

“We need to do better. Our injured players need to come back because we need them. It’s just not good enough at the minute.

“It’s a weird feeling because I actually thought that we started well, we were controlling the game and creating chances. Then out of nowhere we went into half-time at 1-1.

“But we knew how strong they were on the counter if we lost easy balls, how strong and quick they were in creating those chances. In the beginning of the second half we gave them too many opportunities to be there and to score goals.”