Man City boss Guardiola insists no regrets over Alvarez sale

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he doesn't regret losing Julian Alvarez last summer.

The Argentina striker left City for Atletico Madrid, where he has thrived this season under coach Diego Simeone.

In Madrid for tonight's Champions League clash with Real Madrid, Guardiola was asked about Alvarez's departure.

"Not having kept Julian? I don't feel responsible for that," he said.

"The club brought me an extraordinary player, but he wanted to play more... and he decided to go to Atletico Madrid.

"We are very happy with what he is doing, let's be clear. He has helped us a lot to achieve something unique and seeing him like this makes us very happy. He simply wanted to be more of a protagonist and it was difficult (at City).

"All's well that ends well, and I know he is very happy."