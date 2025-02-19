Tribal Football
Most Read
Ref Munuera Montero responds to investigation
Man Utd chiefs inform Amorim of 'modest' summer transfer budget
McCarthy reveals the 3 strikers Man Utd considered before signing Hojlund including Kane
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool to sell Nunez, Alisson; Sane wanted by Barcelona, Spurs; MLS and Ten Hag

Man City boss Guardiola insists no regrets over Alvarez sale

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola insists no regrets over Alvarez sale
Man City boss Guardiola insists no regrets over Alvarez saleLaLiga
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he doesn't regret losing Julian Alvarez last summer.

The Argentina striker left City for Atletico Madrid, where he has thrived this season under coach Diego Simeone.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In Madrid for tonight's Champions League clash with Real Madrid, Guardiola was asked about Alvarez's departure.

"Not having kept Julian? I don't feel responsible for that," he said.

"The club brought me an extraordinary player, but he wanted to play more... and he decided to go to Atletico Madrid.

"We are very happy with what he is doing, let's be clear. He has helped us a lot to achieve something unique and seeing him like this makes us very happy. He simply wanted to be more of a protagonist and it was difficult (at City).

"All's well that ends well, and I know he is very happy."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAlvarez JulianGuardiola PepManchester CityAtl. MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola raps Bellingham: Leave ref alone
Mijatovic convinced Haaland would welcome Real Madrid interest
PSG chase Palace starlet Derry despite Chelsea, Juventus and Atlético Madrid interest