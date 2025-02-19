Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs inform Amorim of 'modest' summer transfer budget
Ref Munuera Montero responds to investigation
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic admits fans crucial against Feyenoord; explains transfer plans
McCarthy reveals the 3 strikers Man Utd considered before signing Hojlund including Kane

Man City boss Guardiola raps Bellingham: Leave ref alone

Ansser Sadiq
Man City boss Guardiola raps Bellingham: Leave ref alone
Man City boss Guardiola raps Bellingham: Leave ref aloneLaLiga
Pep Guardiola has weighed in on Jude Bellingham’s red card controversy, urging Real Madrid to leave referees alone.

Bellingham was sent off by referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero for alleged foul and abusive language during an Osasuna match.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The referee claimed the 21-year-old shouted “f*** you,” while Bellingham maintains he said “f*** off” in frustration.

"My English is good, but I don't understand the difference between f*** off and f*** you," said Guardiola

"But what's important is the intention, not the insult. The best thing is not to do it and leave the referees in peace.

"There have always been decisions. You should ask Jude what his intention was. That's what matters.

"Maybe you can insult someone with a great smile on your face and that wouldn't be that bad, right? I read that there is an investigation - wow. Come on. Leave him (the referee) alone."

Mentions
LaLigaBellingham JudeGuardiola PepManchester CityReal MadridPremier League
Related Articles
Mijatovic convinced Haaland would welcome Real Madrid interest
Man City players convinced of winning at Real Madrid - Bernardo
Man City boss Guardiola: We must play with unbelievable courage at Real Madrid