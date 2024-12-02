Man City boss Guardiola insists in positives after Liverpool defeat

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was not too despondent about his team this weekend.

The Citizens were beaten by Liverpool at Anfield to go 11 points behind in the title race.

However, the Spaniard he saw enough during the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool to show that his team can improve as the season progresses.

“First, I would like congratulate Liverpool on a well-deserved win,” said Guardiola.

“The first 20 minutes we experienced (intensity and pressure) like when we came here in our prime.

“I saw how Ruben came back. How good Nathan controlled Salah.

“I want the team back. I want the players back. Three or four players came back (from injury) and the feeling from here is we started to build something.

“From here we’re going to try to build, win games and regain our confidence.

“Then we are team and it’s fantastic. I’m sitting here defending what we defend because these players give everything.

“The best years I lived in Manchester, and I have to find a solution to try to win games.

“If we gave up at Anfield and are not consistent, you go home with a terrible result.

“The team was there all the time.”

