Liverpool boss Slot: Victories over Real Madrid and Man City proves our consistency

Liverpool manager Arne Slot praised his team’s performance in their 2-0 win over Manchester City.

The Reds were dominant over the champions, particularly in the first half in front of a buoyant Anfield crowd.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot spoke about his team afterward, admitting the performance was one of potential champions.

He stated: “I think if you want to win anything, and that's what I just said, it's not about what you are able to do, but it's more about the consistency.

“Only a few teams maybe have won from City or from Real Madrid once in a while, but it's not about winning once or twice against them. If you want to win anything, it's all about consistency. These teams – like Madrid, like City, but I saw Arsenal yesterday and I saw Chelsea today – they are all capable of getting the same winning streak as we have, so let's not get carried away by one or two wins.

“It's all about consistency until the end of the season, keeping the players fit, keeping them playing with this much energy. And like you probably saw today, I only had five defenders available.

“So to win something in the end, there's such a long way to go and so many challenges to take. But it's good that we are capable of winning against these teams in our own style.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play