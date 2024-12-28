Man City boss Guardiola: I WILL keep going

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he won't walk away from the job as the team continues it's form slide.

City have now won only once in the past 13 games.

Advertisement Advertisement

Guardiola said, "Yes I will try. I will keep going.

"Sometimes you think it will be earlier or easier to fix it, and other times it takes more time. But I will not give up. I want to be here, I want to do it, and with the situation we have now, I HAVE to do it.

"Of course I want it. Everyone wants it. I don't want to disappoint my people in terms of the club, the fans, the people who love this place."

He added, "I prefer it wasn’t this situation, but it is what it is. So I try to be as calm as possible, and what can do is do it better in the next game. That's what we want to try, that’s all I want to do.

"I don't have it in my education to start complaining, to point at people. It’s happened. It’s life. It's football, so let's try it again. That's why all the time we have had success, because always it is never enough."