Man City boss Guardiola: I want McAtee to stay, but...
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he wants to keep hold of James McAtee.

The midfielder is attracting interest from Germany, where Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are both keen.

However, Guardiola insists McAtee is a part of his plans for next season.

He said, "I’d like him to stay.

"But I understand the players want more minutes. I would like him to stay, he’s a player for the academy, he knows the patterns. He’s a lovely person and trained really good.

"He can play different positions but I don’t know how the squad will be and we will see."

