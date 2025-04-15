Bayer Leverkusen get serious about Man City midfielder McAtee

Bayer Leverkusen are stepping up their interest in Manchester City midfielder James McAtee.

McAtee has scored seven goals in 24 matches for City this season, seven of which have come from starts.

Bayer Leverkusen tried to sign him last winter. Now Sky Deutschland reports that interest remains.

The reigning German champions have initiated concrete talks regarding the signing of the 22-year-old.

McAtee has been followed by Bayer Leverkusen closely since January and is open to such a move, according to the report.

But at present, negotiations between Leverkusen and City have not advanced beyond an initial approach.

McAtee has a contract with City that runs until the summer of 2026.