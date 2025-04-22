Man City boss Guardiola: I like Gvardiol there
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he's happy with Josko Gvardiol at centre-half.
The Croatia international has been moved from left-back to centre-half in recent games.
Ahead of tonight's visit of Aston Villa, Guardiola said of Gvardiol: “I like him there. Especially the build up with the left. He’s so fast going in behind.
“Him and Ruben (Dias) talk a lot and they are doing a really good partnership. It’s an option.
“I don’t think the club needs central defenders, we have a lot and we bought two young ones. Important to have a player that can play there and left back.”