Emery demands Villa maintain intensity for Man City showdown

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery wants his players to maintain their intensity tonight against Manchester City.

Villa are hunting down City and a place in the top four in the final weeks of the season.

Emery said yesterday: “We can’t stop.

“We’re involved in our key moment in the season. Through the Premier League, we are trying to get our first objective in 38 matches.

“Tomorrow is day 34 against Manchester City, one of the teams contending to be in the top four or top five. They want to win the title, but this year has been more difficult for them.

“My respect for them is massive, as always. We are ready. Every player and every worker here in Aston Villa is so, so focused in the moment we’re in.

“Tomorrow we will prepare the match as well as possible, and the players will all be available for tomorrow.”

Emery sees Villa future with Watkins

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins is now level with Gabby Agbonlahor as Villa's highest Premier League scorer after his goal in victory over Newcastle.

Emery added: “Individual objectives are so, so important for the players. Through it, we can get collective objectives.

“I am so happy with how he’s performing and how he’s progressing here in Aston Villa under our management. His individual objective is very important for him and for the club and for our process and progress.

“Hopefully we can help him to get more and more.”