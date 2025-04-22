Villa defender Konsa: Emery will have something special for Man City

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa expects something special from manager Unai Emery tonight against Manchester City.

Villa need victory over City to maintain their push for a top four finish and Champions League qualification.

England defender Konsa said: “It’s going to be a tough game. I’m sure Unai will have a plan for Tuesday when we go away, and what we need to do.

“(Emery and Pep Guardiola are) both great managers, both won prestigious trophies in their careers.

“Unai has taken us to a whole new level. From when he first joined to where we are now, it’s been nothing short of special.

“Hopefully, long may that continue, and when we go to the Etihad on Tuesday, hopefully we can get a result.”

Wanting another Champions League chance

On this season's Champions League campaign, Konsa added: “I think we can all be proud of ourselves (after) what we managed to achieve in the Champions League this season.

“(We're) disappointed that we didn’t quite make it, but very proud.

“Now I think we have to keep that standard up with the games we have left, and hopefully manage to qualify for the Champions League again.”