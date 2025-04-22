Dias: Man City ready to fight for top 4 - starting with Villa

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias says passion and desire will be decisive in the race for a top four finish this season.

City meet Aston Villa tonight sitting in fourth place after Saturday's win at Everton.

“It is going to be tight and at the end of the day it is down to whoever wants it the most,” said Dias.

“We know it is not going to be easy, but we are fighting for this qualification.

“We will do everything that we can to get it. Obviously we are feeling good (after the Everton game). It was a very difficult game and we knew it was going to be difficult.

“Few teams have been able to win there and especially in this moment every point matters the world to us right now.”

Lessons to learn

No matter where City finish this season, Dias says there are lessons for the club and players to heed.

He also told City's website: “It was not our best year in many levels, but we take the lessons, and we look forward to the future,.

“It has generally been a more difficult season overall.

I have won the Premier League in my first four years, but I still take (this season) into a good place because we were the first club ever to win the Premier League four times in a row.

“Just that alone says it is not easy to do it anyway, even more doing it four times in a row.

“We take this year as it is.”