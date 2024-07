Man City boss Guardiola hints being ready for new contract talks

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has intimated he's ready to sign a new deal.

Guardiola is inside the final year of his current deal, with City eager to extend that by 12 months.

Asked about his situation at a club event in New York, the manager talked up his happiness in the job.

"If you love what you do, why should I stop?" he said. "I like it – as much (now as when) they hired me – so let’s go."

City will face AC Milan at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night.