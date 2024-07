Guardiola assures Man City fans: I'm really excited to be here

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he's fully committed to the job.

Guardiola has been linked with the England post.

But he said today: “I’m really excited for the upcoming season.

"I'm really happy here. Like every season, I need a break, but each time, I recharge my batteries. I'm completely focused on that.

"I have respect for the FA, but especially for my club."