Man City boss Guardiola highlights Akanji, Bernardo for "incredible effort" in Liverpool defeat

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised Bernardo Silva and Manuel Akanji.

The two were stand out performers for City, despite a poor result against Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Citizens were beaten 2-0 away from home, putting them 11 points behind in the title race.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Guardiola stated: “I can only say to Bernardo and Manu in a position they are not used to – all the players - they made an incredible effort.

“Manu with Rodri is a different player. Bernardo is different. They made an incredible effort.

“Jack (Grealish) in the middle can help us to have that control and the vision in the final third. As much as we can win games, we will be a better team.”

